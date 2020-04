The suspect is accused of stealing a 2017 Forest River Wildwood travel trailer.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The Siloam Springs Police Department is asking the public's help identifying a person of interest involved in the theft.

The suspect is accused of stealing a 2017 Forest River Wildwood travel trailer with Arkansas license plate number of AB379558.

