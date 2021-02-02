Siloam Springs man sentenced to more than 7 years for child porn charges

In 2019, detectives found evidence of child pornography on the devices in the home of Jon Anderson.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A Siloam Springs man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for child pornography charges.

According to court records, Jon Anderson, 44, was sentenced today to 87 months in federal prison without the possibility of parole followed by 20 years of supervised release on one count of Accessing the Internet with the Intent to View Child Pornography.

Court records state that in May 2019, the Cyber Crimes Division of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office received information that a residence in Northwest Arkansas was downloading images of child pornography.

On July 31, 2019, detectives with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office traveled to the home in Siloam Springs and found Anderson.

During that interaction, detectives found evidence of child pornography on the devices in the home. Anderson was arrested on or about Aug. 1, 2019.

Anderson was indicted in Jan. of 2020 and was convicted after a trial in Fayetteville in Oct. 2020.

This case was investigated by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Justice-Office of Inspector General. Assistant United States Attorneys Carly Marshall and Dustin Roberts prosecuted the case for the United States.