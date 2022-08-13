Sighting of escaped Arkansas rapist's truck leads to SWAT team raid of Tunica County trailer, Sheriff's Office says

The Tunica County Sheriff's Office said they found evidence suggesting escaped Arkansas inmate Samuel Hartman planned to stay in Tunica, but he wasn't there.

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss — A sighting of escaped convicted rapist Samuel Hartman's possible white Chevrolet pickup truck led to a raid on a Tunica County trailer home by the Tunica County Sheriff's Office, DeSoto County SWAT team, and U.S. Marshals Friday night, the Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

According to the Tunica County Sheriff's Office, they received a tip that Hartman's white 2021 Chevrolet Trail Boss was located at a trailer at the 1800 block of Carp Drive in Tunica.

Deputies then got a search warrant and searched the home.

Hartman and his possible accomplices, Misty Hartman and Linda Annette White, were not found in the home, but the Sheriff's Office said they found evidence that the escaped convict planned to stay in the home for some time.

The Sheriff's Office said they are still searching the county for Hartman, but added that U.S. Marshals have begun following other possible leads on his whereabouts.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections said Friday that he may be linked to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and to Wyoming.

Hartman, who was serving a life sentence in East Arkansas Regional Prison for rape, escaped from a work detail Friday.

Hartman, 38, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and he weighs 230 pounds. Hartman has heart, sword, “Forever & Always,” and “Sam-N-Christine” tattoos.