Pair of shootings in Virginia Beach leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

The shooting off Wesleyan Drive left one person dead, while the shooting off Independence Boulevard left two people hospitalized.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a pair of shootings Wednesday night.

Authorities said one shooting happened in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive just before 7:30 p.m. Police said one person died and they are currently trying to find a suspect.

The other shooting happened in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard shortly after 7:30 p.m. 13News Now crew on the scene saw a police presence at the Food Lion on Independence Boulevard.

According to VBPD, this shooting was a domestic dispute and two victims were taken to the hospital.

One victim was known to the shooter, the other was an innocent bystander, according to police. Both are expected to survive.

Police ask that people avoid both areas.