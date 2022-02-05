Police: Two wanted in connection to shootings in Fort Smith

Police are searching for Cecile Gardner V and Christopher Lamar Palmer in connection to two shootings that happened in Fort Smith on Sunday.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is looking for a man in connection to a shooting incident over the weekend.

According to FSPD, officers responded to a local hospital Sunday, May 1, around 4:50 p.m. after reports of a shooting victim.

Police say the victim drove himself to the hospital with a reported gunshot wound in the abdomen after the incident at Martin Luther King Park. Officials say he had to undergo surgery and is expected to recover from his injuries.

FSPD say they are looking for Cecile Gardner V in connection to this shooting. Witnesses told officers that Garnder fled the area in a white two-door passenger vehicle. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous at this time.

Police responded to a second shooting in the 5000 block of South 28th St. just before 6 p.m. Sunday. No injuries were reported in the second shooting, but police say Christopher Lamar Palmer is wanted in connection to the incident.

FSPD says Palmer allegedly fled the area in a 2010'ish Mercedes S series, possibly beige or gray in color with a temporary tag from an unknown state. Palmer is a probationer under inactive supervision on a suspended sentence and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information that can assist the police in locating Gardner, please call 911 or 479-709-5000. Reward-eligible tips (up to $1,000) must be submitted through Fort Smith CrimeStoppers at 78-CRIME.

