Shooting on Beale Street in front of Memphis police leaves one dead, two injured

The Memphis Police Department said they have one suspect in custody after two groups started shooting at each other on Beale Street early Sunday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at the heart of Beale Street in downtown Memphis left one dead and two injured around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.

According to MPD, officers working in the downtown area witnessed two groups of men start shooting at each other in front of The Green Room at 315 Beale Street.

Officers, caught in the crossfire, returned fire at one of the shooters, who was running from the scene. He was caught after being hit by gunfire and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD said they do not know if the suspect's injuries were caused by the officers who returned fire or by someone who was firing shots from within the group.

The first victim who was shot by someone within the group was pronounced dead on the scene. Another victim in the group was hit by gunfire and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. It is believed that this person was injured by someone firing shots within the two groups.

In total, three men were shot. The two who were sent to the hospital in critical condition have since been upgraded to serious condition.

Additionally, an officer sitting in a patrol vehicle parked outside of the club was caught in the crossfire. The officer was uninjured, but his patrol vehicle and body-worn camera were hit by one of the suspect's gunfire.

Three of the officers who were present when the shots were fired between the two groups returned fire. MPD said these three officers have been routinely relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

"The Memphis Police Department is outraged at the senseless and brazen acts of violence that took place this morning in the presence of officers," said MPD Chief C.J. Davis. "The proliferation of gun violence continues at epic levels throughout our nation; however, we are committed to bringing every resource to bear to end these critical incidents in our city. We will continue working and strategizing with our downtown stakeholders and city officials to create a safe and welcoming environment for our residents, businesses, and visitors."

MPD met with leaders of the Downtown Memphis Commission Sunday morning to discuss the incident.

"Currently, we are one of the only entertainment districts who wand and ID during high traffic times," said Downtown Memphis Commission CEO Paul Young. "We will continue to be vigilant. We are working with MPD to identify solutions to support the safest Beale Street experience."

This investigation is ongoing.