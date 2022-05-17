Shots fired outside North Little Rock High graduation at Simmons Bank Arena

NLRPD are investigating after shots were fired outside of Simmons Bank Area during a North Little Rock High School graduation ceremony.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A shooting happened Tuesday night at Simmons Bank Arena during the North Little Rock High School graduation, according to police.

Police say shots were reported outside of the arena. It is unclear if shots were fired as the ceremony was still happening or as people were leaving the arena.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

No arrests or suspects have been announced.

It is an active scene and police are asking the public to avoid the area.