Police said a group of students was waiting at the bus stop when someone drove by and fired shots. One teen was killed and two others were injured.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police have confirmed that a teenager was killed and two others were injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning in the Russell neighborhood.

According to LMPD's preliminary investigation, a group of students was waiting at a bus stop at W.J. Hodge and Chestnut Street around 6:30 a.m. when someone drove by and fired shots into the group.

Major Shannon Lauder with LMPD said two male students were shot and taken to the hospital. One of them did not survive. The other is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A third student was also hurt during the incident and declined medical treatment.

Family members told WHAS11 the teenager who died was Tyree Smith, a junior at Eastern High School.

Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the other two students who were injured also went to Eastern High. Crisis counselors will be at the high school over the next few days to help students deal with their grief and trauma.

“This is traumatic for every single student at the bus stop and every single student at the school,” Dr. Pollio said.

Some Crosby Middle School students witnessed the shooting as they waited at their bus stop about a block away. Dr. Pollio said counselors will be present at Crosby Middle as well.

LMPD Chief Erika Shields said there is a vehicle of interest that the department is working to get more information on. It is unclear if the vehicle belongs to a suspect or to someone who may have witnessed the shooting.

The department is urging the public to provide any information related to this incident, including possible video footage from security cameras. If you have any information, you are urged to contact police anonymously at 574-LMPD (5673).

Federal agencies, including the ATF and FBI, are also assisting with the investigation.

Shawn Morrow, the Special Agent in Charge of the ATF Louisville division said LMPD will work with their crime gun intelligence center and national laboratory to process any forensic evidence found at the scene.

FBI Louisville sent out a tweet Wednesday morning, urging the community to come forward with information. Tips can be submitted to the FBI by calling 502-263-600 or by submitting them online at tips.fbi.gov.

