Police arrest suspect after shooting leaves Little Rock MEMS employee in critical condition

A suspect is now in custody after a Saturday shooting at a Little Rock MEMS station left a woman in critical condition.

According to reports from the executive director of MEMS, the shooting occurred just before 5:30 p.m., in the parking lot of MEMS' Station One, and left one person injured.

The female victim was quickly taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

The Little Rock Police Department worked alongside Texarkana Police and Arkansas State Police, and the suspect was taken into custody just three hours later after being stopped on I-30 in Texarkana, Arkansas.

23-year-old Omar Pena-Romero was transported by ASP to Central Arkansas and then into the custody of Little Rock police.

He has been charged with first-degree domestic battery, violating a no-contact order, and unauthorized use of another person’s property to facilitate a crime.

Officials with LRPD believe this incident was an isolated domestic dispute.

Pena-Romero is currently being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Center.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.