Little Rock police investigate homicide in parking lot of Dave and Buster's

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has started investigating a homicide that occurred in the parking lot of Dave and Buster's on Friday.
According to reports, the homicide resulted from a shooting that occurred during the incident.
Little Rock police identified the victim of the incident as 22-year-old Kendrick Sisa of North Little Rock.
Upon their arrival, officers found Sisa in a tan Ford Taurus suffering from gunshot wounds where he was later pronounced deceased.
