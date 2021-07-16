Little Rock police investigate homicide in parking lot of Dave and Buster's

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the parking lot of Dave and Buster's on Friday.

According to reports, the homicide resulted from a shooting that occurred during the incident.

Little Rock police identified the victim of the incident as 22-year-old Kendrick Sisa of North Little Rock.

Upon their arrival, officers found Sisa in a tan Ford Taurus suffering from gunshot wounds where he was later pronounced deceased.