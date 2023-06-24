Shooting in Fort Smith leaves one man injured, investigation underway

The shooting left one man injured, according to police.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) says they are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Saturday, June 24.

According to FSPD, the shooting happened at around 6:16 p.m. in the 3700 block of Grand Avenue.

Police say a 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries."

Although no arrests have been made, officials say this is "believed to be an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public."

FSPD is actively investigating this incident and asks anyone with information to contact them at 479-709-5100 or 911 if it is an emergency.

