BPD: 2 people killed, 4 others, including a police officer, injured in Boise mall shooting

Police said there is no other information indicating that there are any other threats to the public at this time.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise police officers responded to a reported shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall on Monday afternoon that killed two people and injured four others, including a Boise police officer, according to the Boise Police Department.

The Boise Police Department tweeted at about 2:15 p.m. MT that officers were responding to shots fired at the Boise Towne Square Mall on Milwaukee Street, which is between Fairview and Franklin roads.

Boise PD later tweeted that five people and a Boise Police officer were injured in the shooting. Law enforcement is now working to notify the people's families.

According to Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee, who spoke in a press conference on Monday afternoon, two people died in the incident. When police received calls of shots fired at the mall, one person was reportedly killed.

When police arrived at the scene, according to Lee, officers found a person matching the suspect's description and quickly got into a shootout with the person, resulting in an officer getting injured.

"I cannot stress enough how traumatic this event is for the community at large, as well as for those who are witnesses or the families of those who were involved or were involved themselves," Lee said.

The suspect was not identified by police during Monday's press conference.

"Never should one have to or does one expect when they're saying goodbye to their loved one who's headed to work, who's headed up to shop, get a call like they did today," Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in the press conference.

In a statement, Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said she can confirm that the coroner's office is responding. She added that she does not anticipate releasing any further information until Tuesday, Oct. 26.

All north and southbound lanes on Milwaukee Street between Emerald and Franklin roads are now closed, the Ada County Highway District announced.

Boise police ask the public to avoid the area until further notice.

"Countless people found themselves in a situation they would never have or should have expected," McLean said.

One person is now in police custody, according to Boise PD. Police officers are continuing to secure the scene. It is expected to take some time for police to go through and secure each business in the mall.

The Boise Police Department held a press conference at 4:30 p.m. MT at City Hall West, which is off of Emerald Street and Maple Grove Road. The press conference was live-streamed in this article and on KTVB's YouTube Channel.

Mayor McLean thanked shopkeepers and mall staff for acting quickly to help people get to safety during the shooting.

"You showed in a tough, a chaotic moment, how much you care," she said, "and what you're willing to do to support and care for strangers."

McLean also thanked Boise police and EMS for their quick response to the shooting.

Idaho Governor Brad Little tweeted that those injured in the shooting are in his thoughts and prayers.

"The State of Idaho stands prepared to assist the Boise Police Department as they investigate the shooting," he tweeted. "Idahoans are deeply appreciative of our brave men and women of law enforcement and our first responders."

According to KTVB crews on scene, police have two vehicles taped off outside of the mall, with clear bullet holes in one of the car windows.

The owners of the Boise Towne Square Mall announced Monday night that the mall will be closed on Tuesday.

"We are heartbroken and are working closely with the Boise Police Department as they investigate the circumstances that led to this terrible tragedy," Brookfield Properties said in a statement.

The company added that they are grateful for Boise police's quick response time.

Editor's Note: This is a breaking story and this article will be updated as further information is made available. Check back for updates.

