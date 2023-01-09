Shirtless man could be hiding in creek behind Westwood Elementary, police say

Arkansas State Police, Greenwood police, K-9 units, Sebastian County Sheriff's Office deputies, and drones have been deployed in the search.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — According to a post by the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) a man suspected to be shirtless fled a traffic stop on foot early this morning and is suspected to be "somewhere in the creekbed behind Westwood Elementary."

The suspect was reportedly spotted within the last two hours. Arkansas State Police (ASP), Greenwood police, SCSO deputies, K-9 units, and drones have been deployed in the search.

SCSO advises residents to avoid the area, be alert, and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

