Sheriff: Two people shot in Poteau

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — According to Le Flore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, two people were flown by helicopter to a hospital after a "double shooting" in Poteau.

The shooting reportedly took place on Riverbend Road in rural Le Flore County, Derryberry confirmed to 5NEWS.

No other information has been released at this time. 5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

