Sex offender arrested in Booneville for allegedly trying to meet up with teen

BOONEVILLE, Ark. — A registered sex offender was arrested by Booneville police after allegedly trying to meet up with a young girl.

According to the Booneville Police Department, investigators and officers arrested Jerry Jones on Sept. 29.

Investigators received information that Jones had made arrangements to meet up with a 15-year-old female.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Jones planned to engage in sexual activity with the underage girl.

Investigators and officers say they were able to work quickly and take Jones into custody without incident.

Jones is facing a felony criminal charge of Internet Stalking of a Minor, a Class B Felony in the state of Arkansas.

At this time, Jones is awaiting for a bond and formal charges to be filed.