Sex offender facing charges after attempted kidnapping at Cabot gas station

Cabot police arrested 47-year-old Gary Ollison, who is a Level 3 Sex Offender, for an attempted kidnapping at an Exxon gas station.

CABOT, Ark. — Cabot police have arrested a 47-year-old man after an attempted kidnapping around 2:31 a.m. on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident happened at the Exxon Travel Plaza at 3950 Highway 5. This is where Gary Ollison, who is a Level 3 Sex Offender, entered the vehicle of the female victim and threatened the woman with a knife.

The victim shared with police that she was able to exit her vehicle and escape from Ollison after a brief struggle. The victim then ran into the Exxon store, with Ollison leaving the scene in a white 4-door car.

Upon completing investigation, Cabot officers identified Ollison as a suspect. Authorities then located the 47-year-old and took him into custody.