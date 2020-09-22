Charlotte sex offender accused of peering under bathroom stall

The man was held down and detained by parents visiting Duncan, S.C. for a girls' softball tournament.

DUNCAN, S.C. — A man registered as a sex offender in both North Carolina and South Carolina was held down by parents after allegedly peering under a stall in a women's bathroom, NBC affiliate WYFF reported.

Douglas Lane, 53, of Charlotte, North Carolina, is accused of looking under the stall at the Cracker Barrel restaurant in Duncan, South Carolina, according to the report. Lane has been charged with voyeurism, simple possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.

Lane was held down and detained by parents visiting town for a girls' softball tournament, Duncan Police Department Chief Carl Long told WYFF.

A mug shot released by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office showed Lane with facial injuries after the altercation.

In both North Carolina and South Carolina, Lane is a registered sex offender with an address listed in Charlotte.

2004: Secretly peeping into an occupied room. The victims were an 8 and 9 year old.

2008: Secretly peeping into an occupied room. The victim was over the age of 18.

1997: An offense for peeping, voyeurism, or aggravated voyeurism. A victim's age was not provided.

1999: Failure to register as a sex offender