Several items stolen from Fort Smith daycare overnight

FORT SMITH, Ark. — An investigation is underway into who robbed a daycare in Fort Smith, stealing several items, including supplies for an Easter party on Friday (April 10).

On Wednesday (April 8) morning officers were called to Elite Learning Academy on S. 57th street in reference to a broken front door on the building.

An incident report states it was obvious that someone had entered the building because the office area had items thrown around and on the floor.

A short time later, Elite Learning Academy owner Lotti Steward arrived on the scene and told officers that a money box had been taken that had checks inside.

She also stated that someone had taken her time clock and clock in cards, and a modem that housed all of the footage from their camera system.

Police say there is now no camera footage from the scene to view.

Elite Learning Academy is working to notify parents who may have had checks inside the money box that was stolen.

A broken spark plug was found in the broken glass from the door.

Steward later made a post on Facebook saying the suspect(s) also stole all of their candy-filled eggs and cases of juices for our Easter party on Friday.