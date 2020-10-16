36 dogs, three horses and other animals rescued from poorly maintained conditions at Oklahoma home, one person arrested

A group of Porter, Okla. residents have volunteered to look after the animals until a permanent home can be found.

PORTER, Okla. — Editor's Note: Some viewers may find the photos in this article disturbing.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, Wagoner County Deputies were dispatched to a home on the 20800 block on South 381st Street in Porter, Okla. in reference to animal cruelty.

Deputies found three horses, one cow, one bull, and a heifer bound up to different objects throughout the property. A small building in the back of the residence was also discovered that contained 36 dogs.

Sgt. Jeff Halfacre said that with temperatures in the 80's, none of the animals had access to food or water and appeared malnourished.

Animals removed from Porter, Okla. home 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

When deputies entered the building with the dogs, they found a large amount of feces in the cages that held the dogs. Sgt. Halfacre says the dogs had no water in their bowls, and their cages were infested with maggots and bugs.

Investigators on the scene determined that the animals were suffering and needed to be removed from the property and placed in a safe area.

After several attempts to contact animal professionals, deputies and investigators were unsuccessful in finding safe places for the animals.

Sgt. Halfacre says some kind-hearted civilians on the scene from the Porter area offered to temporarily house the animals while police work on the investigation with the owner or until authorities could find a safe home for the animals.

The owner of the animals was identified as Kerry Yochum of Porter. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Wagoner County Detention Center. He has been charged with 42 counts of Animal Cruelty, and a hold was placed on the suspect by the Creek Nation Lighthorse Police for transport to their detention center. He was transferred the following day.