Sequoyah County deputies use thermal drone to locate man who abandoned child in a vehicle on the side of the road

The suspect got out of the vehicle and "fled into a wooded area," according to officials.

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — A man in Sequoyah County has been arrested for abandoning a child in a vehicle and fleeing, according to Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane.

The Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) says on Sunday, Aug. 13, deputy Jeff Neighbors was "patrolling a county road in the Jeremiah Mountain area, north of Roland," when he saw a vehicle pull over on the side of the road.

When Deputy Neighbors went to the suspect's vehicle, officials say he found a two-and-a-half-year-old child left alone inside the vehicle.

SBCS says the deputy then called the Department of Human Services (DHS), the Cherokee Nation Marshal Steve Asbill, and Deputy Mark Choate. DHS soon arrived and took the child and the deputies initiated a search for the suspect.

Officials say Deputy Choate searched for the suspect using the sheriff's office drone "equipped with FLIR thermal vision cameras," which detects human heat. In just five minutes, the drone detected human heat in "a dense wooded area," which officials say was not far from where the suspect had parked.

Both deputies then went into the woods using the drone as guidance to find the man who had been hiding. The deputies were able to successfully find the suspect and arrested him, according to SCSO.

SCSO identified the suspect as 49-year-old Adam Blum of Muldrow. Blum is being charged with eluding and child endangerment/neglect and was also found to have an outstanding felony warrant from Sebastian County.

Sheriff Lane says the heat drone has been a big help to the sheriff's office.

“We purchased the drone about a year ago and it has been deployed numerous times in our county as well as surrounding counties. It has proved to be a very useful tool, Deputy Choate went to special training on the operation of the very hi-tech piece of equipment, and it constantly pays off,” said Sheriff Lane.

