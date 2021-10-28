Sentencing date set for former Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen

Anthony Boen will be sentenced on Jan. 12, 2022, after being found guilty of using unreasonable force.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Franklin County Sheriff, Anthony Boen will soon be sentenced after being found guilty on multiple counts of using unreasonable force.

Boen will learn how long of a prison sentence he will serve when he goes before judge Timothy L. Brooks in Fayetteville at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2022.

The former sheriff was found guilty on two counts of civil rights violations by using unreasonable force.

Boen was originally indicted on three federal charges of using excessive force on detainees. Investigators say one of the alleged incidents took place in 2017 and the other two in 2018.

On the same day, Oct. 28, the sentencing date was handed down, Boen's attorneys filed a motion for acquittal or a new trial.