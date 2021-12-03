Security guard shot at Saracen Casino in Pine Bluff, police searching for suspects

The Pine Bluff Police Department is in the early stages of investigating a shooting that occurred at the Saracen Casino Resort on Thursday, March 11.

At about 11:13 p.m. officers responded to a shooting that involved members of the Saracen Casino security staff.

Following a disturbance inside, members of the security staff escorted multiple patrons outside.

Once outside, those patrons went to the parking lot where at least two of them produced firearms. Following was an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and the security officers.

After the shooting, the suspects fled in a dark colored passenger car, possibly a newer model Nissan Altima.

Police say one security officer was shot in the abdomen and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. At this time, his injury does not appear to be life threatening.

An exterior wall to the casino was damaged by gunfire and two cars in the parking lot were damaged as well.

The casino staff cooperated with the investigation and their security system aided in the quick identification of the suspects.

The following persons are wanted for 1st Degree Battery:

Tirek Langel, 22

Kuro’n Lavell Brown, 21

Brandon Burnett, 27

Joshua Mcafee, 27

Dontarius Slater, 26