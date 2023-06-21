Sebastian County: Sex offender cut GPS device, hasn't reported to parole officer

SCSO says a warrant for Santana's arrest is "being processed."

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a registered sex offender who allegedly cut his GPS tracking device and hasn't been in contact with his parole officer.

In the announcement on Facebook on June 21, SCSO said Cameron Carlos Santana is required by law to be in touch with his parole officer and hasn't, attributing the information to Arkansas Parole and Probation.

SCSO says a warrant for Santana's arrest is "being processed."

Officials ask that if you see Santana, contact local law enforcement.

According to SCSO Captain Philip Pevehouse, Santana was last reported to have been living in Greenwood. Since Santana allegedly cut his parole ankle monitor, his parole officer is the one who would file charges, Pevehouse said.

