Sebastian County inmate who escaped transportation van has been captured

Officials say the inmate broke out of the transportation van and ran toward a "wooded area."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONOKE, Ark — On Saturday, July 8, a Sebastian County inmate broke out of a transportation van that had stopped for gas in Lonoke, according to the City of Lonoke Police Department (LPD).

Officials say the van had stopped for gas at Jordan's Kwik Stop near Interstate 40.

Joshua Abbott, an inmate inside the van allegedly "broke out" of the van and took off "into the wooded area east of the gas station."

Officials say Lonoke authorities, Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas Department of Corrections, and a K-9 team "flooded the area" to search for the inmate until finally capturing him.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.