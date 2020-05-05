Several police cruisers damaged during a pursuit in Sebastian County

A woman has been arrested after leading several law enforcement officers on a chase through south Sebastian County Tuesday (May 5) morning.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — A vehicle was reported stolen Tuesday (May 5) morning out of Sebastian County.

Just before noon, a woman was found driving the reported stolen vehicle and led deputies on a chase around south Sebastian County.

State police intervened and were able to stop the suspect using a pit maneuver on Highway 71 in the Jenny Lind Community between Fort Smith and Greenwood.

Several law enforcement vehicles were damaged or destroyed in the chase.

The woman reportedly rammed one of the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office vehicles during the pursuit.

The suspect also hit an Arkansas State Police (ASP) vehicle in a first attempt to pit, knocking the plastic front off patrol unit.

The ASP vehicle involved in the final pit maneuver was also damaged.

It's unclear at this time who the stolen vehicle belongs to.

Police have not released the name of the suspect at this time.

No one was hurt during the chase or pit maneuver.