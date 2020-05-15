x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

crime

Man arrested in connection to murder of 23-year-old Searcy woman

Police say they responded to Madison Clevenger's home for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found her body.

SEARCY, Ark. — According to the Searcy Police Department, a man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 23-year-old woman.

Police say they responded to the home of Madison Clevenger on Horton Street in reference to a welfare check on Friday, May 15 at 8:14 a.m. Clevenger reportedly had not shown up for work and was not answering phone calls.

Upon entering the home, officers say they found Clevenger's body.

On May 21 at 4:30 p.m., Searcy police served a warrant to 26-year-old Hunter D. Bishop for Capital Murder. Bishop was already being held at the White County Law Enforcement Center on charges of Possession of a Firearm By Certain Persons and Theft by Receiving.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Searcy Police Department at (501) 279-1038. Additionally, all information can be given anonymously.