Man arrested in connection to murder of 23-year-old Searcy woman

Police say they responded to Madison Clevenger's home for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found her body.

SEARCY, Ark. — According to the Searcy Police Department, a man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 23-year-old woman.

Police say they responded to the home of Madison Clevenger on Horton Street in reference to a welfare check on Friday, May 15 at 8:14 a.m. Clevenger reportedly had not shown up for work and was not answering phone calls.

Upon entering the home, officers say they found Clevenger's body.

On May 21 at 4:30 p.m., Searcy police served a warrant to 26-year-old Hunter D. Bishop for Capital Murder. Bishop was already being held at the White County Law Enforcement Center on charges of Possession of a Firearm By Certain Persons and Theft by Receiving.