Searching for answers: 28 years since Morgan Nick disappeared

6-year-old Morgan Nick was taken from a parking lot area near the Wofford Baseball Field in Alma during a little league game on June 9, 1995.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALMA, Ark. — As many remember, 6-year-old Morgan Nick was taken from a parking lot area near the Wofford Baseball Field in Alma during a little league game on June 9, 1995.

Morgan was playing just yards away from her mother, Colleen. Within minutes, she disappeared. The person responsible for taking Morgan has never been identified.

Since Morgan's disappearance 28 years ago, hundreds of leads have poured in to local police, state officials and the FBI.

After a new documentary entitled "Still Missing Morgan" aired on Channel 5 in 2021 and is now streaming on Hulu, new information was revealed that could potentially bring answers to the years-long mystery: A red pickup truck seen at the Alma ballpark that day police say could be linked to Morgan's disappearance.

The Alma Police Department is still looking for the driver of the red truck, as shown in the documentary.

As local police continued their search for answers, the FBI announced a major development in the case. Investigators named Billy Jack Lincks as a person of interest, asking the public for any information about him.

Taking a look into his past, Lincks was no stranger to law enforcement.

According to court documents from August 1995, he attempted to abduct an 11-year-old girl at a Sonic in Van Buren, Arkansas. It happened just two months after Morgan's abduction, only eight miles away from the Wofford Baseball Field where Morgan was last seen.

Following the incident, Lincks was charged and later convicted for sexual solicitation of the child he attempted to abduct in Van Buren.

The biggest detail about Lincks that stuck out to investigators was not his eerily similar track record, it was the vehicle he drove— a red 1986 Chevrolet pickup truck.

For years now the Alma Police Department has connected a similar red truck, but one with a white camper shell, to Morgan's disappearance.

Lincks, unfortunately, passed away years before investigators were made aware of him as a suspect.

As for the Nick family, they continue to hold onto hope for her return or at the very least, closure in knowing what happened to Morgan.

Morgan's mother, Colleen, has devoted her life to helping families like hers through the Morgan Nick Foundation.

The Morgan Nick case is still an ongoing investigation. If you know anything about her disappearance, you are asked to contact the Alma Police Department at (479) 632-3333 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device