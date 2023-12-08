Search continues for escaped inmate 1 year later

38-year-old Samuel Hartman escaped prison on Aug. 12, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BRICKEYS, Ark. — Authorities are still looking for an inmate that escaped the East Arkansas Regional Unit (EARU) one year ago, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC).

The escaped inmate, 38-year-old Samuel Hartman of Magazine, escaped the prison on Aug. 12, 2022. ADC says Hartman was in jail for "rape out of Franklin County," and had been jailed since 2013 before he escaped.

Hartman is approximately 5'9" and weighs 230 pounds. Authorities say Hartman has ties to Tulsa, Oklahoma and Wyoming.

ADC believes he may be with the two women identified as Misty Hartman and Linda Annette White.

Authorities say all three people should be considered armed and dangerous, therefore you should not approach them and call EARU at 870-295-4700 or 911 if you see them.

The Department of Corrections (DOC) is asking for the public’s help in locating inmate Samuel Hartman #156358, who... Posted by Arkansas Department of Corrections on Monday, August 15, 2022

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device