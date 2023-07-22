Search underway for aggravated assault suspect in Benton County

The suspect is considered to be "armed and dangerous", police say.

HIGHFILL, Ark. — A search is underway in Benton County for an aggravated assault suspect who is "considered armed and dangerous", according to the Highfill Police Department (HPD).

Police say the suspect, Terry Tague, "was last seen on foot from the Apple Crossing Subdivision off Highway 264." The suspect was allegedly running northwest toward Highfill Mart. HPD says the suspect is "under the influence of drugs and known to be violent."

Tague was last seen wearing black shorts, a grey shirt, and carrying a black backpack, according to police.

HPD says the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and asks the public to not get near and instead call 911.

The public is asked to report any suspicious activity to HPD at 479-271-1005.

No further details were released. Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

