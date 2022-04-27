Scott County Sheriff's Deputies find meth & firearms while executing search warrant

The Scott County Sheriff's Department discovered 1.5 pounds of meth, meth-related paraphernalia, body armor and 12 firearms, some of which had been stolen.

SCOTT COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Scott County Sheriff's Department announced deputies seized drugs, paraphernalia and firearms.

On April 26, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies executed a search warrant on the residence of Jonai Bates in the Boles area as part of an ongoing investigation into drug activity.

While executing the search warrant, sheriff deputies and an agent from the 15th Judicial District Drug Task Force discovered around 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, paraphernalia for the sale and use of methamphetamine, body armor, and 12 firearms, some of which have been identified as stolen.

In the investigation leading up to the execution of the search warrant on Bates, deputies conducted a search at the residence of Dante St Michael, also in the Boles area. During the search of his residence, deputies and a 15th DTF Agent recovered over 4 pounds of methamphetamine, 15 firearms, and a suppressor.

The Scott's County Sheriff's Office says Michael was not present when his residence search was searched and a warrant was granted for his arrest. Dante St Michael and Jonai Bates were both taken into custody at the Bates residence on April 26. They both face charges of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms, Maintaining a Drug Premises, and numerous other felony charges related to drugs and firearms.

Dante St Michael's bond has been set at $250,000 in cash for these charges and $110,000 bond related to previous drug charges he was previously out on bond for. Jonai Bates' bond was set at $50,000.

If you have information related to drug activity in Scott County please call the Scott County Sheriff's Department at (479) 637-4155. You may remain anonymous.

