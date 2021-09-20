Scott County authorities request State Police investigate suspected homicide

Arkansas State Police are going to lead a suspected homicide out of Scott County.

SCOTT COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Scott County authorities have requested the Arkansas State Police lead the investigation into the suspected local homicide reported on Monday (Sept. 20).

On Monday (Sept. 20), the Arkansas State Police released a press release stating that Alex Ingle, 56, was found dead inside his Waldron home.

The release also says Ingle's body and crime scene evidence will be transported to the Arkansas Star Crime Lab where the state medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.