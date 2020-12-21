x
Woman charged with stealing grandchild's gift from under the Christmas tree

The Scott Co. Sheriff's Office said the grandmother pawned the Nintendo Switch that was intended as a Christmas gift for her grandchild

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — A grandmother is accused of stealing her grandchild's Christmas gift from under the tree and pawning it for cash.

According to the Scott Co. Sheriff's Office, a family reported several items were taken from under the Christmas tree in their home.

During the investigation, detectives found that one of the stolen items, a Nintendo Switch, had been pawned at the Winfield Pawn Shop by 43-year-old Amy D. Best.

The sheriff's office said that Nintendo Switch was wrapped and waiting for Best's grandchild on Christmas morning.

Best was charged with theft under $1,000 and is being held at the Scott County Jail under a $7,500 bond.

Other gifts that were stolen are still missing, but the investigation continues.

"It's a sad day and time to see charges like this at such a special time of the year for special people, including children. We won't stand for it," said Sheriff Ronnie Phillips.

