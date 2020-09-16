Scammers pose as deputies from Sebastian County Sheriff's Office, demand money for a warrant

A scammer will state they work for the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office and a person has a warrant for missing jury duty.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has been receiving reports of scammers attempting to steal citizen’s money.

Recent reports have revealed a group of scammers using a phone number of 479-221-9427 is seeking to convince people they are representing SCSO.

The calls have different variations, but all have the same main emphasis.

A scammer will state they work for the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office and a person has a warrant for missing jury duty.

The scammers will also use real names of actual deputies or former deputies to try to beef up their authenticity.

They then offer a solution for the warrant for the person can go to a business such as Wal-Mart or Walgreens and purchase Green Dot or other cash movement cards.

According to the scammer, they can accept payment in this manner and they will be able to recall the warrant.

They will ask you to stay on the phone with them as you go to the bank and withdraw money and will also stay on the phone with you as you purchase the money cards.

They do not need to have the card they just need the information on the card. Once they have that information they have the money.

SCSO says it will never call a resident in reference to payment for a warrant.

If anyone is in doubt please feel free to call SCSO for verification of information at 479-783-1051.

Always remain vigilant concerning these types of scams as they are all basically the same but may have some variations.