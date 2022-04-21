Sallisaw man convicted of sexually abusing minor on tribal land

A federal jury in Muskogee convicted Jerry Rogers on charges of aggravated sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact with a minor and sexual abuse of a minor.

In Muskogee, Oklahoma, a federal jury has convicted a Sallisaw man on charges of aggravated sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact with and sexual abuse of a minor.

The trial for Jerry Rogers began Monday, April 15, and ended Wednesday with him facing a minimum sentence of 30 years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say Rogers sexually abused a girl he knew, starting when she was eight years old and continuing until 13. She later revealed what he had done to her when she was 16.

The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI investigated, but because the victim is a tribal member and the crimes occurred within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation, Rogers was prosecuted in federal court.

Police say Rogers will remain in custody until his sentencing.

Great work by our investigator, Cindy Smith, and the FBI agents that assisted with the case. Posted by Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 21, 2022

