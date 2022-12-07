Saline Co. man sentenced to 20 years for Possession of Child Pornography

David Jefferson Brown, 46, of Benton plead guilty and was convicted on four counts of child pornography gaining him a 20-year prison sentence.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, July 13, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the conviction of David Jefferson Brown of Benton.

Brown, 46, was convicted on 4 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, a class C felony.

In June 2020, Brown turned himself into the Saline County Jail after agents from the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit discovered sexually explicit files shared by him through a peer-to-peer network. Agents seized and provided forensic analysis of a computer hard drive, flash drive and a cell phone from the residence.

“Brown admitted guilt for his unforgivable actions and now we can revel in one less predator roaming the streets,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “Each time these horrific photos are shared by these predators, the children are revictimized. My office is doing everything it can to put a stop to these horrendous crimes.”

Brown plead guilty and was sentenced to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. 10 of the 30 years of the sentence were suspended on the condition of good behavior. Upon release, Brown is required to register as a sex offender.

