ROLAND, Okla. — Authorities have responded to an armed standoff between a suspect and police in a home on W Howard Street off Highway 64 in Roland, Okla.

Members of the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, FBI agents, Roland officers and Sequoyah County Sheriff's Department deputies are all on the scene.

Neighbors in the area have told 5NEWS police have their guns drawn and have surrounded the home.

