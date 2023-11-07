Police: Rogers teen facing accomplice to attempted murder charges

Rogers police and court documents describe a shootout between multiple vehicles on West Olive Street.

ROGERS, Ark — According to court documents, on the evening of June 20, 2023, the Rogers Police Department (RPD) responded to reported gunshots at the intersection of North 34th St. and West Olive Street.

While investigating the area, officers reportedly found 10 spent shell casings and learned that two male subjects had been taken to a nearby hospital for possible gunshot wounds. Police said they determined at the scene somebody had shot at a truck driven by another person, and that while being shot at, one individual in the truck was injured by glass.

RPD stated that a shootout occurred between at least two individuals as they were driving down West Olive Street.

Police believe that the shootout followed a heated exchange at Boss Man Grill and Cantina in Rogers and that Joe Quiroz, 16, is believed to have been involved.

Joe Quiroz was reportedly identified by surveillance photos as having been inside the bar and then gotten into a vehicle involved in the shootout.

According to court documents, the state has requested a bond of $125,000 for Quiroz for four counts of being an accomplice to attempted capital murder, along with other associated felonies.

Quiroz has been ordered to appear on Aug. 14 in Benton County courts for further proceedings, and he has been granted a public defender.

