Suspect barricaded inside of Rogers home as police attempt to serve a felony warrant

ROGERS, Ark. — A suspect is barricaded inside a home in Rogers and is refusing to come out, according to Rogers Police.
The incident is happening in a home in the 500 blocks of N 7th St. in downtown Rogers, near the intersection with W. Persimmon St.
Rogers Police were assisting Arkansas State Police in serving a felony warrant, and the suspect will not come out.
The scene is just a block away from the Rogers Post Office.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
