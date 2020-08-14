x
Crime

Suspect barricaded inside of Rogers home as police attempt to serve a felony warrant

A suspect barricaded themselves inside a home in Rogers Friday while authorities were trying to serve a felony warrant.

ROGERS, Ark. — A suspect is barricaded inside a home in Rogers and is refusing to come out, according to Rogers Police. 

The incident is happening in a home in the 500 blocks of N 7th St. in downtown Rogers, near the intersection with W. Persimmon St. 

Rogers Police were assisting Arkansas State Police in serving a felony warrant, and the suspect will not come out.

The scene is just a block away from the Rogers Post Office. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

