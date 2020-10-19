Rogers police searching for shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous

Randy Peres Chambers, 28, is a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Rogers on West Hendricks Street Sunday night.

ROGERS, Ark. — Authorities in Rogers are searching for a man they believe shot another person on West Hendricks Street Sunday (Oct. 18) night.

At approximately 8:33 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Rogers Police Department responded to the 1700 block of South 11th Street about a shooting that happened in the 1000 block of West Hendricks Street.

According to Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department, officers located a gunshot victim who had been shot in the lower chest and hand. The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital by members of the Rogers Fire Department.

Following an investigation into the incident, Randy Peres Chambers, 28, was identified as the suspected shooter, Foster reports.

A felony warrant for Battery 1st Degree was issued for Chambers. Police are still searching for him.

Chambers is considered armed and dangerous, Foster said.

The public is asked to contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141 if you have any information about Chambers' location.

Rogers Police have not released an update about the shooting victim's medical condition.