Rogers parents plead not guilty in co-sleeping death of 2-month-old

Emily and Vincent Heyns have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor in connection to the co-sleeping death of their 2-month-old.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROGERS, Ark. — A mother and father in Rogers have pleaded not guilty in the death of their two-month-old baby who died while they were co-sleeping, authorities say.

According to Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith, 21-year-old Emily Heyns and 24-year-old Vincent Heyns pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor over a month after the baby's death.

Both are being held on $100,000 bonds at the Benton County Jail

Smith says the couple allegedly smoked marijuana after trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 and stayed up all night watching movies.

Smith says the parents went to sleep around 8-9 a.m. after feeding the baby, two-month-old Waylon Heyns. He says Waylon slept on his father's chest.

A grandparent woke Emily and Vincent up around 2 p.m. and found the baby unresponsive, according to Smith.

Both Emily and Vincent are charged with manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Officials say the couple lost another child in July 2021 due to a co-sleeping accident. Smith says they were not under the influence at that time.

“So cosleeping and itself is not against the law," Smith said. "You know I have three children and they warn you in the hospital about the different things you’re supposed to be careful of. But there has been incidents in the past where some folks…you know it’s a tragic accident."

Smith says the baby's death is a crime in this instance because the Heyns were under the influence of marijuana.

"In this incident not only have they been warned since the previous incident where tragically a child had been lost," he said. "But also there’s evidence this time that they were using illegal drugs and Impairing their judgment just as if they had chosen to drive drunk with a child in the car."

Smith says the affidavit should be complete later Wednesday and the parents will have a bond hearing Thursday morning. If the case goes to trial and they're convicted on both charges, they could each face up to 16 years in prison.

No other details surrounding this case have been released at this time.