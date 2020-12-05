Rogers man sentenced to over 5 years for child pornography

Police found an IP address with images of child pornography linked to Martin Rosales-Rodriguez.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Rogers man has been sentenced to more than five years for child pornography.

According to court records, 20-year-old Martin Rosales-Rodriguez was sentenced today to 70 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release on one count of Receipt of Child Pornography.

Court records state that in March 2018, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force identified an IP address that was using a file-sharing network to obtain suspected child pornography files.

The IP address was traced to Rosales-Rodriguez’s residence in Rogers.

On April 16, 2019, a federal search warrant was executed at Rosales-Rodriguez’s residence. Law enforcement confiscated and later searched digital devices from the residence and discovered images of child pornography.