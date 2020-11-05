Rogers man sentenced to 13 years for drug trafficking

29-year-old Tyler Dellinger was sentenced to 13 years for drug trafficking.

According to court records, 29-year-old Tyler Dellinger was sentenced to 156 months in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and one count of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.

Court records state that on October 30, 2019, Arkansas Probation and Parole Officers along with Special Agents and Task Force Officers with the DEA, made contact with Dellinger after being advised that he was attempting to distribute heroin in Northwest Arkansas and that he had a warrant out for his arrest.

When the officers made contact with Dellinger, he was in possession of approximately one-quarter pound of heroin, a stolen firearm with ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and a small amount of methamphetamine.

Dellinger advised officers that he traveled out of state two or three times a week in order to obtain the heroin and that he purchased the firearm recently for protection.

Dellinger was indicted by a federal grand jury in November of 2019, and entered a guilty plea in February of 2020.