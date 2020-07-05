Rogers man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

27-year old Alejandro Rodriguez was sentenced for selling meth to undercover investigators.

ROGERS, Ark. — A Rogers man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for meth trafficking.

According to court records, 27-year old Alejandro Rodriguez was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Distribution of Methamphetamine.

Court records state that in May of 2019 the FBI Safe Streets Task Force initiated an investigation into Rodriguez for drug trafficking and firearms offenses in the Western District of Arkansas.

Throughout the course of the investigation, investigators conducted three controlled purchases of meth from Rodriguez, as well as the controlled purchase of a firearm.

Rodriguez has prior felony convictions and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.

The methamphetamine purchased was subsequently sent to the DEA laboratory in Miami and tested positive for 26.83 grams of methamphetamine.

Rodriguez was indicted by a federal grand jury in November of 2019 and entered a guilty plea in February of 2020.