Rogers man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking meth

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A Rogers man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking.

According to court records, Juan Garcia-Maldonado, 47, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison without the possibility of parole followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Distribution of Methamphetamine.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Fayetteville Resident Office assisted by detectives and officers with local law enforcement agencies are actively investigating the distribution of methamphetamine in the Western District of Arkansas.

During the course of this investigation, law enforcement identified Garcia-Maldonado as a distributor of meth in Northwest Arkansas.

In January of 2020, agents with the DEA, operating in an undercover capacity, purchased multiple ounces of meth from Garcia-Maldonado.

The meth purchased was subsequently sent to the DEA laboratory in Miami and tested positive for 79.7 grams of pure methamphetamine.