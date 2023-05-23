Man is sentenced to eight years in prison after killing neighbor's dog with a crossbow

Documents say that the neighbors got home on the night of March 27, 2022 to find their border collie "dead on the front porch with an arrow in it."

Example video title will go here for this video

ROGERS, Ark. — An affidavit by the Circuit Court of Benton County states that Charles Ferris shot a dog with a crossbow and "did not attempt to render aid" once the dog was hurt and bleeding in March of 2022. The document claims Ferris said he had never seen the dog before.

Neighbors Charles and Leslie Fontenot got home on the night of March 27, 2022, to find their black and white border collie "dead on the front porch with an arrow in it," according to the affidavit.

When visited by police, Ferris claimed to have shot the dog with his "HDR 50" air gun and admitted to shooting the dog with his crossbow. According to the affidavit, Ferris said the dog was not attacking anyone but continued to stand his ground and look at him.

Ferris recounts in the affidavit the dog running through an electric fence while bleeding from the mouth. He was able to identify the dog from a picture the police showed him. He said that while he didn't know who the dog belonged to at the time of the incident, he believed it belonged to the Fontenots.

Christopher Hicks, a witness, claims he saw Ferris shoot the dog with the air gun but was not in a position to witness him shooting the dog with his crossbow.

Ferris's wife, Leslie Ferris, told police the dog and their two dogs were "barking and making noises with each other" when the Fontenot's dog approached their house. Leslie also claims to not have witnessed her husband shoot the Fontenot's collie. According to the affidavit, she admitted to not checking on the dog but knowing it had suffered.

Charles Ferris told police he shot the dog because it refused to retreat, despite it posing no threat to his family or his own dogs, police said.

Ferris was arrested for aggravated cruelty and was also charged with violation of a no-contact order and habitual offense after having been convicted of two other felony offenses before.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device