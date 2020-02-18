Rogers man arrested for Video Voyeurism after hidden camera found in ex's bedroom

According to the report, Harvey told police he would watch the ex-girlfriend doing things and then "called her out on it."

ROGERS, Ark. — A Rogers man is behind bars after his ex-girlfriend found a hidden video camera in her bedroom.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police were called to an apartment on North 12th Place on February 9th after a woman found the camera. The woman told officers that she believed her ex-boyfriend, Blake Harvey, 31, was responsible for hiding the camera in her bedroom.

The woman told police she and Harvey had gotten into an argument and he had moved out of the apartment, the report states. She showed officers where the Nest video camera was set up between the bed and the nightstand.

The woman told officers that she had started dating another man and believed Harvey had installed the camera in order to watch them in the bedroom.

Officers reported a stocking cap was placed over the camera but did not appear to block the lens and the light on the front of the camera was covered with a piece of electrical tape.

According to the report, the cord was taped under the nightstand, along with what appeared to be the power supply for the USB port.

The affidavit says Harvey admitted to police about putting the camera on the nightstand a few days before it was discovered.

According to the report, Harvey told police he would watch the ex-girlfriend doing things and then "called her out on it." He admitted to officers that he knew he shouldn't have left the camera in her bedroom and knew he was wrong, the report states.