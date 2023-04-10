Rogers man sentenced to over 19 years in prison for enticing minor to send him child sex abuse material

Investigators say a search of the man’s home and electronics found he was using apps such as Kik, Snapchat, and TikTok to communicate with minors.

ROGERS, Ark. — According to Arkansas court officials, a Rogers man has been sentenced to over 19 years in prison for convincing an 11-year-old to send him sexually explicit images over Snapchat.

According to court documents, John Richard Dixon, 46, was identified by the Rogers Police Department (RPD) in January 2022 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) was notified that Dixon had uploaded images of child sexual abuse material to Dropbox.

Investigators say a search of Dixon’s home and electronics found he was using apps such as Kik, Snapchat, and TikTok to communicate with minors and request sexually explicit images.

