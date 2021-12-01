x
Rogers home school teacher sentenced for 2019 sexual assault

Alisa Andrews was sentenced to four months in jail and 10 years of probation after she admitted to sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

ROGERS, Ark. — On Monday (Jan. 12) a judge sentenced a former home school teacher to four months in jail followed by 10 years of probation after she admitted to sexually assaulting a teenage girl in 2019. 

Alisa Andrews, 52, of Rogers pleaded guilty Monday to sexual assault.

Andrews was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.

Andrews was arrested Oct. 30, 2019, in connection with first-degree sexual assault -- a Class A felony.

The girl's parents said she told them she'd been having a sexual relationship with Andrews, who taught a biology class at Rogers Christian Church to a small group of teens, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The documents don't outline any sexual contact occurring on church property.

