Rogers doctor pleads guilty to overprescribing opioids, lying to investigators

ROGERS, Ark. — A Rogers doctor has pleaded guilty to one count of Prescribing Without a Legitimate Medical Purpose Outside the Scope of a Professional Practice and one count of Willfully and Knowingly Making a Material False Statement to Federal Investigators.

According to the plea agreement, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Little Rock District Office (LRDO) Tactical Diversion Squad and Diversion groups along with the DEA Fayetteville Resident Office (FRO) initiated an investigation into the Arkansas Medical Clinic in Rogers in 2019.

Investigators received multiple complaints from local pharmacists, residents, and police departments in the Northwest Arkansas area of a suspected “pill mill” located in Rogers.

Investigators identified Dr. Cox as the physician associated with the clinic and analyzed prescription drug monitoring data attributed to Dr. Cox’s prescribing habits from the date the clinic opened in May 2018 through the middle of September 2019.

This analysis revealed Dr. Cox to be a suspected over-prescriber of opioids, and other evidence in the case revealed that many of her opioid prescriptions were not written in the usual course of professional practice.

Dr. Cox also made false statements to agents of the DEA regarding the legitimacy of prescriptions bearing her signature.

In the time period analyzed, she prescribed 214,050 tablets of oxycodone, with a street value of approximately $3,204,765 if diverted.

Investigators also discovered that about 90% of the patients to whom Dr. Cox prescribed controlled substances during that time received a prescription for at least one opioid.

In December of 2019, Dr. Cox was able to resume seeing patients again under the circumstances she didn't prescribe controlled substances anymore.

The decision came from the Arkansas State Medical Board on Friday, December 6.

After a 6-5 vote, the board lifted an emergency order issued in October suspending Robin Cox's medical license.

Dr. Cox worked as a physician at the Arkansas Medical Clinic in Rogers.

Dak Kees, United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas and Justing King, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, announced Dr. Cox's arrest in October.