Judge sets court date for Rogers father in baby's cosleeping death

The mother of the baby plead guilty to child endangerment with the manslaughter charge dismissed. Vincent still faces manslaughter.

BENTON COUNTY, Arkansas — A Rogers couple arrested after their baby died while cosleeping on Halloween night last year has had new legal developments in the case.

On Monday, March 28, Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green denied a plea agreement for Vincent Heyns, the father charged in the death of his and his wife's two-month-old baby on Oct. 31, 2022.

According to court documents, Vincent and Emily fell asleep while cosleeping with the baby after allegedly smoking marijuana. The child was found unresponsive on Nov. 1.

Judge Green didn't accept a plea deal arranged between prosecutors and Vincent's lawyers, setting a court date for July 11 instead.

However, Judge Green did allow Emily's guilty plea of child endangerment while dropping the manslaughter charge.

Emily was sentenced to six years of supervised probation and drug and alcohol evaluation by Ozark Guidance.

In December 2022, the couple pleaded not guilty to the charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor. Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith said after trick-or-treating with their two-month-old son Waylon, they smoked weed and stayed up all night watching movies.

If Vincent is convicted on both charges he faces up to 16 years in prison.

